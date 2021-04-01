RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Receives $84.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.67. 1,121,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,025,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

