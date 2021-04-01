$346.43 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $346.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $354.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.88. 99,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

