Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.35.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

FOLD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 3,000,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,331. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

