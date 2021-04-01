DeFiner Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.52 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $1.09 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00063674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00317123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00087100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00721566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00047303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029364 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

