BidiPass Achieves Market Cap of $994,943.37 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $994,943.37 and approximately $134,572.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

