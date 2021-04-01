Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 247,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,888. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.