Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Cap of $292,543.71

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $292,543.71 and approximately $53,005.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

