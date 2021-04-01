Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post $156.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.07 million and the highest is $156.95 million. Novanta reported sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year sales of $645.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.71 million to $652.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $684.43 million, with estimates ranging from $678.33 million to $690.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.86. 79,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

