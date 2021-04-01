TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,569,939. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

