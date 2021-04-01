Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Drops By 26.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 39,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.