Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Drops By 26.3%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 39,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
