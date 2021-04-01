Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,830,000 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 35,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

