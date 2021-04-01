DEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $67,593.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $67,593.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

