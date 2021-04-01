ETHplode Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETHplode has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $105,190.15 and $61.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,877,094 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,993 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

