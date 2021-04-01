Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded up $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 597,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.84. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

