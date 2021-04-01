Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

