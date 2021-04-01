Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

GRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 3,488,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

