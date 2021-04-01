Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $175.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,347. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

