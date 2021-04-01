King DAG Hits Market Cap of $28.53 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. King DAG has a market cap of $28.53 million and $108,862.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

