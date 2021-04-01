Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €215.69 ($253.76).

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV traded down €2.00 ($2.35) on Thursday, reaching €217.05 ($255.35). The company had a trading volume of 954,348 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €190.51. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.