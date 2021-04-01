Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Barrett Business Services also posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

BBSI traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $71.30. 27,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market cap of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.