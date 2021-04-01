Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 26,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

