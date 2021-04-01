Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Shares of Field Trip Health stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 26,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,877. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.