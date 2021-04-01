East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EJPRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.