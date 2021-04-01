Short Interest in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Declines By 33.7%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Triton International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Triton International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRTN. B. Riley upped their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 523,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,973. Triton International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

