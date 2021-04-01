KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $16.89 on Friday, hitting $347.29. 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 12 month low of $125.56 and a 12 month high of $347.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.53 and a 200 day moving average of $259.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

