$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $154.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.40 million to $167.02 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $800.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. 1,150,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

