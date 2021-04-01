NKN (NKN) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.99 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One NKN token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market capitalization of $105.37 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 tokens. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

