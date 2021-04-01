Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $222.94 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00015030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $222.94 million and $6.68 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00324603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00088724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.72 or 0.00734946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00047722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,905,818 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

