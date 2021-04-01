Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $66.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 over the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $15,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $11,113,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $6,267,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $9,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,543. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

