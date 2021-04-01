Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 340,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,625. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

SACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

