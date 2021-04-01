boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 412.27 ($5.39).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

BOO stock traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 347.90 ($4.55). The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,434. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 325.01.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

