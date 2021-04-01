Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,970,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 83,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Vale alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. 20,381,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,155,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.