Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 22.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 62,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.80.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1024 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.