CoinEx Token Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.51 million and $1.29 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

