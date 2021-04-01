$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings. Monmouth Real Estate Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

