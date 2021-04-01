Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Michelle Keefe Sells 2,000 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00.

Shares of SYNH traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.09. 791,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth $50,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

