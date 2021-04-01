CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $406,600.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00.

CVS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,432. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

