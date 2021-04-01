Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Christian Beedgen sold 10,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christian Beedgen sold 16,030 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $317,714.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.