Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $33.60

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

