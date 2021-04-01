Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Declines By 21.0%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 4,484,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

