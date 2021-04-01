Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

