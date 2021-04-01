Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $161.69

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.18.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.99. 1,929,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

