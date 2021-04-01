Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.53. 1,037,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,829. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,779. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its position in Elastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

