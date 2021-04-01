Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $86.37

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.65.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CHWY traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.71. 6,110,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

