Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYB traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kentucky Bancshares has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

