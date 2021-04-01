Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTYB traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.45. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293. The company has a market cap of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kentucky Bancshares has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.
Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile
