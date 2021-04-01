H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HNNMY remained flat at $$4.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,087. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

