ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISAT remained flat at $$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. ISA Internationale has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About ISA Internationale

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

