Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($163.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on DHER shares. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

ETR DHER traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €110.50 ($130.00). 838,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

