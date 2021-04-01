Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.58 ($163.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on DHER shares. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

ETR DHER traded up €1.05 ($1.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €110.50 ($130.00). 838,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.96.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.