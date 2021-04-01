SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $32.60 Average PT from Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 203,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,829. SI-BONE has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $35.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $94,804.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.