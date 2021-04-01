Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $53.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,558,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889,941 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nutrien by 9.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after purchasing an additional 800,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.