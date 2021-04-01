Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Declines By 23.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 3,193,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Get Novan alerts:

In other news, CEO Paula B. Stafford acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.